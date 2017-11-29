What Garrison Keillor News Means For VPR Listeners

VPR has learned that Minnesota Public Radio (MPR) is cutting ties with longtime public radio personality Garrison Keillor. This comes in the wake of an investigation into alleged inappropriate conduct with an individual who worked with Keillor during production of A Prairie Home Companion.

American Public Media (APM) has discontinued distribution of A Writer’s Almanac, and effective immediately, VPR will no longer carry the segment which previously aired during Morning Edition. VPR’s programming staff is evaluating replacement options.

VPR also carries A Prairie Home Companion, formerly hosted by Keillor. It was relaunched late last year with new host, Chris Thile. APM, which owns, produces and distributes A Prairie Home Companion, has announced that starting Saturday, Dec. 2, listeners will begin to notice some changes and the show will continue to evolve over the coming weeks and months.

For more information on this developing story, follow NPR’s reporting.

VPR will keep listeners updated about changes to our program schedule.

