What Governor Scott's Marijuana Commission Might Tell Us

By & 34 minutes ago
  • Governor Phil Scott has created a special marijuana advisory commission.
    Jim Mone / Associated Press/File

Governor Phil Scott created a special marijuana advisory commission to review a number of key issues surrounding the legalization of marijuana in Vermont. Neal Goswami, bureau chief at the Vermont Press Bureau, told Vermont Edition how the commission's report, to be issued in December of next year, could affect the legalization debate.

Gov. Scott has asked the panel to look at highway safety concerns, tax and regulation issues and education and prevention programs.

Listen to the conversation from Vermont Edition above.

Scott Creates Commission To Focus On Marijuana Legalization Issues

By Sep 7, 2017
A new advisory commission created by Gov. Phil Scott this week will focus on the issue of marijuana legalization in Vermont.
labuda / iStock

Gov. Phil Scott has signed an executive order that creates a special marijuana advisory commission to focus on legalization issues.

Gov. Scott Vetoes Marijuana Legalization, But Stays Open To Revisions

By May 24, 2017
Gov Scott vetoed legislation that would have legalized possession of up to an ounce of marijuana in May. We're talking about whether compromise on a new bill can be reached for the June veto session.
Bob Kinzel / VPR

Republican Gov. Phil Scott has vetoed legislation that would have made Vermont the ninth state in the nation to legalize recreational marijuana — and the first to do so by an act of the Legislature, as opposed to a ballot initiative. 

Vermont House Approves Marijuana Legalization, Bill Now Goes To Gov. Scott

By May 10, 2017
Angela Evancie / VPR file

A bill that would legalize possession and cultivation of limited amounts of marijuana has won joint approval in the Vermont Legislature, leaving Republican Gov. Phil Scott as the final hurdle to passage of a legalization law in 2017.