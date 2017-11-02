Related Program: 
What The Governor's Marijuana Commission Has Determined So Far

    Gov. Scott's Marijuana Commission is trying to decide what legalization should look like in Vermont.
Earlier this year, Gov. Phil Scott created a special commission to study the possibility of approving recreational marijuana use in Vermont. The commission began meeting in late September.

We speak with Tom Little and Jake Perkinson, co-chairs of the state's Marijuana Advisory Commission, about their thoughts on what legalization might look like in Vermont.

Broadcast live on Friday, Nov. 3 at 12 p.m; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Scott Creates Commission To Focus On Marijuana Legalization Issues

By Sep 7, 2017
A new advisory commission created by Gov. Phil Scott this week will focus on the issue of marijuana legalization in Vermont.
Gov. Phil Scott has signed an executive order that creates a special marijuana advisory commission to focus on legalization issues.

What Governor Scott's Marijuana Commission Might Tell Us

By & Sep 15, 2017
Governor Phil Scott has created a special marijuana advisory commission.
Governor Phil Scott created a special marijuana advisory commission to review a number of key issues surrounding the legalization of marijuana in Vermont. Neal Goswami, bureau chief at the Vermont Press Bureau, told Vermont Edition how the commission's report, to be issued in December of next year, could affect the legalization debate.

Scott To Create 'Blue Ribbon Commission' To Study Marijuana Legalization Issues

By Aug 7, 2017
Gov. Phil Scott says he wants to be sure road safety concerns are dealt with before approving a legal recreational marijuana market in Vermont.
Gov. Phil Scott says he’s about to convene a “blue ribbon commission” to study issues related to the legalization of marijuana.