What Happened At Federal Courthouse During Hearings For 3 Detained Vt. Migrant Workers

At the federal courthouse in Boston on Monday, three immigrant rights activists from Vermont had a hearing about their detention. They had been picked up by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in two separate instances nearly two weeks ago.

Zully Palacios and Enrique Balcazar were pulled over and arrested together – the judge Monday released both of them on $2,500 dollars bail each. A third activist, Alex Carillo-Sanchez, was not given bail and remains in federal detention.

Attorney Matt Cameron, who represents all three activists, spoke with Vermont Edition on Tuesday.

Also, VPR's Kathleen Masterson was reporting inside the courtroom in Boston on these hearings and VPR's Rebecca Sananes reported on protestors outside the courthouse; they spoke to Vermont Edition on Tuesday about what they observed.

