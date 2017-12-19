Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

What Happens When Public Records Requests Become A Fight?

By
  • Requesting public records in Vermont can be met with irregular enforcement of the state's public records law. That’s just one of the barriers that can keep citizens from accessing public documents.
    Creative Commons / Pixabay

Live call-in discussion: Just how open are Vermont's public records? Vermont Edition delves into what it's like to access—and fight for—public records in our state.

Investigative reporter Hilary Niles has documented the struggles of Vermonters when accessing public records, identifying irregular enforcement of the state's public records law as one of barriers that can keep citizens from accessing public records.

Niles joins Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos to talk about access to public records in Vermont, and efforts Condos' office is undertaking to address shortcomings and improve access to the state's public meetings and open records.

Email your experiences with Vermont's public records to vermontedition@vpr.net, or post your comment below.

Broadcast on Tuesday, Dec. 19, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

