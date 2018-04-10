Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

What The Heck Is Blockchain? Why Vermont Lawmakers Are Betting On New Tech As A Future Moneymaker

By & 1 minute ago
  • What's blockchain? The unqiue computer network is a new piece of financial technology that Vermont lawmakers believe offers big opportunities for the state.
    What's blockchain? The unqiue computer network is a new piece of financial technology that Vermont lawmakers believe offers big opportunities for the state.
    MF3d / iStock

Live call-in discussion: Bitcoin. Cryptocurrency. These and other buzzwords make headlines in the world of finance, but underlying it all is a new piece of financial technology called blockchain. And state lawmakers are betting this new technology could be Vermont's next moneymaker, much like the state's captive insurance market.

Touted as a secure and uniquely tamper-proof form of digital bookkeeping, blockchain is often explained as "a distributed ledger." Payments, debts, and other transactions are recorded on the ledger, multiple copies of which are saved across a decentralized or "distributed" network. Nonetheless, an exact definition of blockchain can be difficult to pin down

But the security inherent in having redundant copies of transactions and the ledger make hacking a blockchain-based network difficult if not impossible. That's why blockchain is being touted as a new, secure way to handle everything from record keeping, real estate transactions, contracts and insurance.

Jeremy A. Hansen, associate professor of computer science at Norwich University, and Rep. Jean O'Sullivan (D-Chittenden County), House sponsor of a blockchain-based bill, join Vermont Edition to break down blockchain and explain how the technology could be used in Vermont.

Share your blockchain comments or questions below, or email vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
The Vermont Economy
Technology
Vermont Legislature

Related Content

Leahy: 'Congress Should Demand Accountability' When It Comes To Digital Privacy

By 19 hours ago
Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook, arrives for a Capitol Hill Meeting with Sen. Bill Nelson on Monday. Later in the week, Zuckerberg will be testifying before members of Congress about how Facebook data was used in the 2016 election."
J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press

Sen. Patrick Leahy says Congress should demand that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg give a full accounting about why the company allowed a political consulting firm to obtain profiles of more than 87 million of its users during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Artificial Intelligence Ethics: CVU Student Shares Thoughts, Advice To Vermont Lawmakers

By Mar 30, 2018
Two metallic silhouettes of heads, one with a brain inside and one with computer imagery.
onurdongel / iStock

Vermont lawmakers are considering legislation to create an artificial intelligence task force. If the bill wins final approval, Vermont will be the first state in the country to take this step.

Milo Cress, a junior at Champlain Valley Union High School, went to the Vermont Statehouse this winter to testify in favor of this bill.