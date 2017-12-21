Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

What The New Tax Overhaul Means For Vermonters

  • Accountants say the federal tax overhaul could not only change your tax bill, but also influence the choices homeowners, nonprofits, and businesses make.
    U.S. Air Force

Before Christmas, President Trump has promised to sign into law a major overhaul to how our country collects taxes. What does it mean for Vermont taxpayers? Vermont Edition dives into the details of the new tax plan with an accountant and the state tax commissioner.

Experts say the new tax plan will likely lower what the average Vermonter pays in taxes, but the sweeping changes it ushers in to U.S. tax laws will be felt in countless deductions, tax credits and exemptions. That could impact everything from how Vermonters file their federal taxes to the choices nonprofits, institutions and businesses make at tax time. And state tax officials say they're only now understanding the full extent of the changes the new law will bring to Vermont.

Rick Wolfish, a certified public accountant with Gallagher, Flynn and Company, joins Vermont Edition to discuss what individual Vermonters need to know about the new tax law. Also joining the program is Kaj Samsom, the Commissioner of the Vermont Department of Taxes, to talk about how the new tax bill will affect the state and the revenue it collects. 

Ask your questions about the new tax overhaul to vermontedition@vpr.net, or post a question or comment below.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Dec. 21, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Editor's note: Gallagher, Flynn and Company is a former VPR underwriter.

