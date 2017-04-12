What Should Vermont Do About Plastic Bags?

Reducing the use of plastic bags is the aim of a few efforts going on in Vermont right now. There are bills in the Legislature that call for a ban or a fee on plastic bags, and Brattleboro voted on Town Meeting Day to advise the town's select board to prohibit plastic bags.

While the Vermont Retailers and Grocers Association hasn't taken a stand on the plastic bag issue yet, they do have concerns about banning or taxing disposable bags. Vermont Edition checked in on each of these fronts during Wednesday's discussion about the future of the plastic bag in our state.

