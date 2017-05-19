Related Program: 
What Teachers And School Boards Think Of The Governor's $26 Million Savings Proposal

By & 59 minutes ago
  • The governor and the Legislature don't agree on how teachers' health insurance plans should be negotiated, which led to a budget stalemate in Montpelier.
Live call-in discussion: The state's nearly $6 billion budget faces a veto and a lot of uncertainty after that – all because a $26 million question over teachers' health insurance wasn't solved. On Vermont Edition, we talk with the teachers union and the Vermont School Boards Association about what this debate means to the health plans of teachers and to the bottom lines of school districts.

Our guests are Vermont-NEA President Martha Allen and Geo Honigford of the Vermont School Boards Association to explain how teachers' health care is managed now, why it is changing and what both groups think of the options that political leaders in Montpelier cannot agree on.

Broadcast live on Monday, May 22, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

