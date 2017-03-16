What Trump's Budget Proposal Means For Vermont

The federal budget proposal released this week by the Trump administration makes some major changes to the way the federal government spends its money. Many of those changes could have big implications for Vermonters.

Some of the new budget's changes, like increased military spending and an expanded budget for the Department of Veterans’ Affairs, could mean increased business for Vermont’s defense contractors and new jobs and services at Veterans Affairs clinics in Vermont.

Other changes would eliminate or reduce federal funds sent to Vermont to support a wide array of services and programs, from live poetry contests (the "Poetry Out Loud" competition is funded by the National Endowment for the Arts) to economic development grants in the Northeast Kingdom to heating assistance for low-income Vermonters.

The proposed budget still needs to be passed by Congress in order to take effect, and many of the changes would play out over months or years.

On Thursday, Vermont’s delegation strongly criticized the proposal. In an email statement, Sen. Patrick Leahy, who is the Senate Appropriations Committee vice chairman, said: “Like some of the President’s tweets, the Trump budget is a hasty list of appallingly unbalanced, shortsighted, politically driven priorities.”

In an effort to understand the potential impacts of the proposed budget on Vermont, VPR dug into Trump’s proposal and compared that to existing federal funding now coming into the state.

We asked some of the Vermont agencies and non-profits and researched funding numbers online to put together this list, but this is not a comprehensive account of the proposed budget's effects in Vermont. If you know of other ways the proposed budget could impact Vermont's people or institutions, please leave a comment at the bottom of this post, or send an email to share@vpr.net.

AmeriCorps

The proposed budget would entirely de-fund the Corporation for National and Community Service, which was created under President Bill Clinton and is the funding apparatus behind AmeriCorps.

According to the Corporation for National and Community Service, which pays AmeriCorps members while they do work in local communities, there are more than 340 AmeriCorps members in Vermont.

The Corporation for National and Community Service website says there are plans to invest $6.2 million in Vermont this year.

Housing and Heating

In total, if the proposed budget were passed, Vermont would lose approximately $12 million in affordable housing funds, according to Brenda Torpy, CEO of the Champlain Housing Trust. Here is how that breaks down:

Trump’s proposed budget calls for a complete de-funding of the Neighborhood Reinvestment Corporation, or NeighborWorks America. That program provides federal funding for developing affordable housing and communities. Vermont would immediately lose $1.8 million in funding should this happen.

Cuts from the HOME Program, a federal-state partnership grant program, would reduce Vermont’s affordable housing budget by $3.4 million.

CDBG (Community Development Block Grants) would also be slashed, further cutting Vermont’s affordable housing budget by $7.2 million.

On Thursday, Torpy told VPR: “I can tell you that affordable housing will grind to a halt if these cuts are passed.”

The proposed budget includes plans to de-fund the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which helps low-income Vermonters pay for heat in their homes. According to the Vermont Department for Children and Families, Vermonters will get about $18.9 million in LIHEAP funding this year.

Arts & Humanities

This year, Vermont is receiving about $1 million in federal funding from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), and about $853,000 from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH), according to recipients of that money.

About $715,000 of the money from the NEA goes the the Vermont Council on the Arts. Alex Aldrich is the executive director of the Vermont Council on the Arts, and he says the state legislature matches that funding to support arts in Vermont. Aldrich said the proposed federal budget calls all of that into question, since the numerous cuts proposed would force lawmakers to find money in the state budget to cover some of those shortfalls.

Aldrich’s message to Trump: “If you knock one of the legs out from under that support by cutting the NEA and other institutions, you’re really going to create a crash that’s going to be very loud and very difficult to recover from.”

About $300,000 of the National Endowment for the Arts funding to Vermont goes directly to eight to 12 grantees around the state each year, Aldrich said, such as the Flynn Center in Burlington or the Vermont Performance Lab in Guilford.

The Vermont Humanities Council works with non-profits, schools, hospitals, prisons and other community organizations on programs like “Vermont Reads” and the “First Wednesdays” lecture series. The council is getting about $580,000 this year to support that work, according to executive director Peter Gilbert, with another $273,000 going directly to other humanities efforts in the state.

Gilbert said Trump’s budget plan, if approved, would be a “staggering loss” for the Humanities Council.

Economic Development

The proposed federal budget would entirely eliminate funding for a number of regional economic development efforts around the country, including the Northern Border Regional Commission, which funds economic development projects in Vermont’s (and other states') northern border communities.

According to data from the commission, northern Vermont is getting $1.8 million through that federal funding stream this year.

Legal Aid

The Legal Services Corporation is a vessel for federal funding to support free legal help for low-income people. In Vermont, the Legal Services Law Line of Vermont received $490,600 in 2016 to provide free legal help to Vermonters.

In addition, the law line won a two-year, $246,000 federal grant in October from the Legal Services Corporation to expand services.

The budget proposed by the Trump administration would eliminate all funding provided through the Legal Services Corporation.

Media

Under Trump’s proposed budget the Corporation for Public Broadcasting would be eliminated entirely.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting was created by Congress in the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967. This federal funding is the largest single source of funding for public radio and television with the intention of creating a nonpartisan and public stream of public information. The 1967 Act passed by Congress requires the CPB to operate with a "strict adherence to objectivity and balance in all programs or series of programs of a controversial nature".

Annual funding for the CPB has been level at $445 million for several years. That amounts to about $1.35 per American taxpayer per year.

The CPB faced prior political challenges during the Reagan and the George W. Bush Administrations.

Locally, VPR and Vermont PBS are partially federally funded. In 2016 VPR received $754,000 from CPB funding - about 10 percent of VPR’s budgeted revenue. Vermont PBS receives about $1 million annually from CPB.

Do you know of other ways the proposed federal budget would effect Vermont? Let us know in the comments below, or email share@vpr.net.