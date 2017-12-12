Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

What Will The End Of Net Neutrality Mean For The Future Of The Internet?

By & 30 minutes ago
  • The FCC is expected to eliminate net neutrality regulations in a vote on Thursday. We will look at what the changes are and how they could affect internet users.
    theasis / iStock

If all the reports are true, the death knell tolls for net neutrality on Thursday. That's when the FCC votes on repealing those regulations.

Dartmouth College Engineering Professor Geoff Parker and University of Vermont Sociology Professor Thomas Streeter look at why large telecommunications companies are excited by this prospect and at what this vote could mean for internet content providers and users.

Post your comments or questions about eliminating net neutrality here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast Wednesday, Dec. 13, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

