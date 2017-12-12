What Will The End Of Net Neutrality Mean For The Future Of The Internet?

If all the reports are true, the death knell tolls for net neutrality on Thursday. That's when the FCC votes on repealing those regulations.

Dartmouth College Engineering Professor Geoff Parker and University of Vermont Sociology Professor Thomas Streeter look at why large telecommunications companies are excited by this prospect and at what this vote could mean for internet content providers and users.

Broadcast Wednesday, Dec. 13, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.