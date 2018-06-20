What Would A State Government Shutdown Mean For Vermonters?

Bienvenue! Touring Québec's Eastern Townships

By & 8 minutes ago
Lavender farms, wine routes and natural beauty abound in Quebec's Eastern Townships. What are your favorite destinations in the region?
Flickr / Wikimedia Commons

Live call-in discussion: Summer is a great time to explore new destinations, even ones right in your own backyard. We're touring Québec's Eastern Townships and looking at all that's on offer right on Vermont's doorstep. 

Ask Bob: How 'Fiscal Chicken' Could Become A Government Shutdown

By & 1 hour ago
The statehouse in spring.
Emily Alfin Johnson / VPR

By June 30, Vermont needs a budget — otherwise there could be a government shutdown on the first day of the state's new fiscal year.

Checking In On The New Cannabis Laws In Quebec And Canada

By 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Canada's senate passed a marijuana legalization bill. Retail stores could open in about two months.
Bilgehan Yilmaz / iStock

This week, cannabis legalization in Canada passed that country’s senate, the final hurdle for that legislation. So what will and won't be legal once the law takes effect?

Trump Signs Order To End Family Separations

By , & 3 hours ago

Updated at 3:53 p.m. ET

President Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday to end his controversial policy that has resulted in thousands of family separations and brought criticism from Democrats and Republicans.

"We're going to keep families together but we still have to maintain toughness or our country will be overrun by people, by crime, by all of the things that we don't stand for and that we don't want," Trump said Wednesday morning, when he announced that he would sign the order.

Override Vote Fails, Governor's Veto Stands: What's Next For Budget Negotiations

By & 8 hours ago
Lawmakers gathered in the House chamber moments before the attempted override vote. We're talking about next steps after the vote failed to override Gov. Scott's budget veto.
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

A vote to override Gov. Phil Scott's budget veto has failed, sending lawmakers back to the drawing board as the clock ticks closer to a possible state government shutdown. On Vermont Edition, we're talking with reporters about how we got to this point, where the negotiations go next and what the final budget might end up looking like.

After An Overdose, Patients Aren't Getting Treatments That Could Prevent The Next One

By Martha Bebinger Jun 19, 2018

More than 115 Americans are dying every day from an opioid overdose. But a study out Monday finds that just three in 10 patients revived by an EMT or in an emergency room received the follow-up medication known to avoid another life-threatening event.

A Freed Slave's Journey From South Carolina To Vermont

By , & Jun 19, 2018
Samel Williams and grandson Walter G. McClain, who donated this photo to the Lowcountry Digital History Initiative.
The McClain Family

Samuel Williams was just a boy when he was liberated from slavery in South Carolina. He eventually made his way to Springfield, Vermont, where he raised a family and wrote a pseudonymous memoir, giving voice to his early life in slavery and the struggles of starting over. 

Barnard Theater Group Tackles Sinclair Lewis' Cautionary Tale Of Totalitarianism

By Jun 19, 2018
Actors perform Sinclair Lewis' "It Can't Happen Here." In this scene, Vermont newspaper editor Doremus Jessup (Peter Mendes) confronts the president of the United States, Buzz Windrip (Daniel L. Patterson) through an editorial he reads aloud.
Linda Treash, Courtesy

What would happen if a fascist dictator was elected president of the United States, after winning an election built on fear and hate-mongering? That's the premise of the 1935 novel It Can't Happen Here, which Sinclair Lewis wrote while living in Barnard.

Public Utility Commission Rules It Can't Force Company To Turn DSL Service On For CoverageCo

By Jun 19, 2018
A stretch of road with a mini cell tower on a utility pole that a car is driving by.
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR/File

The state says it can’t force Consolidated Communications to turn its DSL service back on for the troubled CoverageCo cell phone provider.

Cow Teats & How To Say 'Calais': Reflecting On The 1998 Tuttle-McMullen Debate

By & Jun 18, 2018
Fred Tuttle, left, and Jack McMullen squared off in a now-notorious debate during the 1998 Republican primary.
VPR file/Tim Johnson, VPR

Twenty years ago a political debate on VPR pitted a retired dairy farmer against a Harvard-educated Vermont newcomer in the Republican primary for the U.S. Senate. We're looking at back on the Tuttle-McMullen debate, how it affected the 1998 election and what the debate says about Vermont politics and values.

Pages

Related Program: 
VPR News

What Would A State Government Shutdown Mean For Vermonters?

By & 1 hour ago
  • Here's what could be closed by a state government shutdown, and what still being done in Montpelier to avert a shutdown.
    Here's what could be closed by a state government shutdown and what still is being done in Montpelier to avert a shutdown.
    seyfettinozel / iStock

The current state budget funds Vermont till the end of the day June 30, and Montpelier has yet to work out a plan for next year. Here's what could happen if Vermont is forced to "shut down" July 1.

What would potentially be closed?

State-funded services and resources, including:

Services

Departments

Other

Has the state government ever shut down before?

No.

In fact, in Vermont's history the state budget has only been vetoed twice before this session. So Gov. Phil Scott's two vetoes this year represent half of the budget vetoes in Vermont's history overall. 
 

More on all this here.

Is there any chance of avoiding a shutdown?

Yes.

As of Wednesday, June 20, legislators are working to craft a third iteration of the 2019 budget for consideration before June 30.

With 10 days left, here are where the three sides stand:

  • Gov. Phil Scott says he will not sign a budget that raises taxes, period. [More here.]
  • Republicans say they will not support a budget that raises taxes. [More here.]
  • Democrats say they'll agree to no increase on residential property taxes. [More here.]

Follow @vprnet on Twitter and #vtpoli for the latest on the budget negotiations. 

Tags: 
VPR News
Government & Politics
Vermont Legislature

Related Content

Override Vote Fails, Governor's Veto Stands: What's Next For Budget Negotiations

By & 8 hours ago
Lawmakers gathered in the House chamber moments before the attempted override vote. We're talking about next steps after the vote failed to override Gov. Scott's budget veto.
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

A vote to override Gov. Phil Scott's budget veto has failed, sending lawmakers back to the drawing board as the clock ticks closer to a possible state government shutdown. On Vermont Edition, we're talking with reporters about how we got to this point, where the negotiations go next and what the final budget might end up looking like.

As July 1 Approaches, Vermont State Police Prepare For New Marijuana Law

By 3 hours ago
t. John Flannigan, left, and Capt. James Whitcomb sit at a table looking at each other in front of recording equipment.
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

Starting on July 1, it will be legal for adults 21 and older to possess up to an ounce of marijuana under Vermont state law — and that will bring about changes in how the police interact with motorists.

Trump Signs Order To End Family Separations

By , & 3 hours ago

Updated at 3:53 p.m. ET

President Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday to end his controversial policy that has resulted in thousands of family separations and brought criticism from Democrats and Republicans.

"We're going to keep families together but we still have to maintain toughness or our country will be overrun by people, by crime, by all of the things that we don't stand for and that we don't want," Trump said Wednesday morning, when he announced that he would sign the order.

Where Are Vermont's 'Aging Hippies'? One's On The State Supreme Court

By & Jun 14, 2018
Angela Evancie / VPR

“Where are all the aging hippies that moved to Vermont during the '60s and '70s, and what are they doing now?”