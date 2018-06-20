What Would A State Government Shutdown Mean For Vermonters?

The current state budget funds Vermont till the end of the day June 30, and Montpelier has yet to work out a plan for next year. Here's what could happen if Vermont is forced to "shut down" July 1.
State-funded services and resources, including:
Services
- Many elements of the Medicaid program
- 3SquaresVT: Vermont's food stamps program
Departments
- Vermont State Police
- Vermont Department of Corrections
- Vermont Department of Taxes
- Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles
- Vermont State Archives and Records Administration
Other
- The Vermont Judicial System
- Vermont State Parks
- Vermont's Temporary Officiant program (Secretary of State Jim Condos said Monday, that authorization of officiants would be put on hold.)
- Local government assistance from the Secretary of State's office (including "property tax appeals, Act 46 mergers, weddings and burials, planning and zoning, animal control, government ethics, and open meetings or public records" according to Condos.)
No.
In fact, in Vermont's history the state budget has only been vetoed twice before this session. So Gov. Phil Scott's two vetoes this year represent half of the budget vetoes in Vermont's history overall.
Yes.
As of Wednesday, June 20, legislators are working to craft a third iteration of the 2019 budget for consideration before June 30.
With 10 days left, here are where the three sides stand:
- Gov. Phil Scott says he will not sign a budget that raises taxes, period. [More here.]
- Republicans say they will not support a budget that raises taxes. [More here.]
- Democrats say they'll agree to no increase on residential property taxes. [More here.]
Follow @vprnet on Twitter and #vtpoli for the latest on the budget negotiations.