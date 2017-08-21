What You Need To Monitor The Solar Eclipse In Vermont

Vermont will experience a partial eclipse Monday, Aug. 21. Here's everything you need to monitor the solar eclipse from Vermont.

When?

Vermont will experience a partial eclipse of about 65 percent, with the event starting at approximately 1:25 p.m. Monday and totality (when the greatest part of the sun is obscured) taking place from approximately 2:30 p.m. through 2:45 p.m.

Safety

Remember: it's very dangerous to look directly into the sun. Make sure to use approved eclipse glasses or another approved method for viewing the event safely.

It is indeed dark during the day as a total solar eclipse makes its way from Oregon to South Carolina. Eleven states are in the path of total darkness.

Watch NASA's Live Stream

Listen to VPR from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for live special coverage with Here & Now of the eclipse as it moves across the country. You'll hear from eclipse chasers, scientists, first-time observers and reporters across the nation.

Watch The Eclipse Make Its Way Across The U.S.

The excitement has been building for weeks and weeks. On Monday, Aug. 21, the solar eclipse will finally be here. It will darken the skies along a path from Oregon to South Carolina. It's the first eclipse that will be seen from coast to coast in 99 years.

Millions will don special glasses or watch through pinhole projectors. Eclipse enthusiasts say totality never disappoints.

Follow the astronomical phenomenon's journey across America along with NPR journalists and others experiencing the eclipse.

