Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Like What You See? Viewshed And The Look Of The Landscape

By & ago
  • In Thetford in 2014, a controversy erupted over former gubernatorial candidate Ruth Dwyer erecting a wall on her property to block her view of a house next door. We're talking about the look of the landscape, and who gets to decide what passes muster.
    In Thetford in 2014, a controversy erupted over former gubernatorial candidate Ruth Dwyer erecting a wall on her property to block her view of a house next door. We're talking about the look of the landscape, and who gets to decide what passes muster.
    Sarah Priestap / Valley News

Is it ever against the law for something to be ugly? If you don't like a building going up next to your house, do you have any power to stop it? We're talking about what rights individuals, communities and regions have to control the appearance of a changing landscape - and who gets to decide what passes muster.

We'll also talk about whether our state still has a shared vision for what we want the landscape to look like, and how that vision may be changing 

Email us at vermontedition@vpr.net, or post to Facebook.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Environment
Arts & Culture