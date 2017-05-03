Like What You See? Viewshed And The Look Of The Landscape

Is it ever against the law for something to be ugly? If you don't like a building going up next to your house, do you have any power to stop it? We're talking about what rights individuals, communities and regions have to control the appearance of a changing landscape - and who gets to decide what passes muster.

We'll also talk about whether our state still has a shared vision for what we want the landscape to look like, and how that vision may be changing

Broadcast live on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.