What You'll Need To Know About The State's New Vehicle Inspection System

Vermonters have been getting their cars inspected since 1935. Some believe the system we've been using dates about that far back. But that's about to change.

Beginning in mid-March, inspection stations will be checking the safety and emissions of your vehicle with new, ruggedized tablets that will feed information into a centralized database. It's called the Automated Vehicle Inspection Program.

A lot of questions have come up about the system and Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Robert Ide will provide answers.

