What's Changing, What's Already Changed: Vermont And The New Climate Report

A new climate report from the U.S. government points to huge impacts across the country, some still to come, some already well underway. And the Northeast region faces the largest temperature increase in the contiguous U.S. by 2035. We're talking about the effects of climate change on our region, in specific areas from weather to wildlife.

Jason Shafer joins us to talk about how weather systems are changing. He's a professor of atmospheric sciences and director of the Vermont Institute of Applied Meteorology at Northern Vermont University. He's also president and CEO of Northview Weather, which works with utilities to help them prepare for snow, ice, and wind storms.

Tom Rogers will discuss the impact on wildlife. He's a biologist for the Fish and Wildlife Department, and he’s giving a presentation on Dec. 13th in Waterbury about the impact of climate change on Vermont wildlife.

And Kent McFarland will talk specifically about what climate change means for birds and insects. He's a conservation biologist at the Vermont Center for Eco-Studies and host of VPR’s Outdoor Radio. He was part of the 2007 Northeast Climate Impacts Assessment team led by the Union of Concerned Scientists.

You can report what you've spotted at the Vermont Atlas of Life where there are a number of useful links.

Broadcast live on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.