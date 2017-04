A budget for fiscal year 2018 that seems likely to win Gov. Phil Scott's approval has passed the Vermont House with an almost unanimous vote. So how did we get to this point?

VPR reporter Peter Hirschfeld and the Burlington Free Press reporter April McCullum both joined Vermont Edition Monday to provide an update on Vermont's state budget, including a look at what's in the budget as it stands now and what may happen next.

Listen to the conversation from Vermont Edition above.