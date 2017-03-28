What's Included In Vermont's Proposed Ethics Legislation?

As it stands, Vermont is one of three states in the country without any kind of ethics commission. At the end of February, a bill was approved by the Senate that would form one, along with addressing a number of other ethics issues.

It still needs to be taken up by the House, and some supporters of ethics legislation – including Secretary of State Jim Condos – have criticized this bill, saying it doesn't go far enough.

One of the groups that has been lobbying for ethics legislation is the Vermont Public Interest Research Group. Paul Burns, executive director of VPIRG, spoke to Vermont Edition Tuesday about the ethics legislation.

