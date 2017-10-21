What's New?

Lots of new releases, and some choice classics too !

This program will air on Sunday October 22nd from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Mammals will be perforoming at Café Lena in Saratoga Springs on Friday October 27th. They will be also playing at Next Stage in Putney on Saturday October 28th at 7:30 p.m.

There will be a Breton/Central French balfolk dance in Acworth, NH, on Sunday October 29th

Jon Gailmor will perform a concert for kids at the Chandler Center in Randolph on Friday October 27th at 10am. The concert is particularly suited for students in grades K-6.

The band Mipso will be performing at the Higher Ground Showcase Lounge in South Burlington on Friday October 27th . Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and music begins at 8.

Celtic and Folk String Quartet The Fretless will be playing at the Stone Church Center in Bellows Falls on Saturday, October 28th at 7:30 p.m.

The VT Bluegrass Pioneers will play at The Whammy Bar at Maple Corner in Calais on Friday October 27th at 7:30 p.m.