All The Traditions

What's New?

By 2 minutes ago
  • Yusuf Islam aka Cat Stevens aka Steve Georgiou
    photo by Simon Fernandez, courtesy of Wikipedia

Lots of new releases, and some choice classics too !

This program will air on Sunday October 22nd from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Mammals will be perforoming at Café Lena in Saratoga Springs on Friday October 27th. They will be also playing at Next Stage in Putney on Saturday October 28th at 7:30 p.m.

There will be a  Breton/Central French balfolk dance in Acworth, NH, on Sunday October 29th

Jon Gailmor will perform a concert for kids at the Chandler Center in Randolph on Friday October 27th at 10am.  The concert is particularly suited for students in grades K-6.

The band Mipso will be performing at the Higher Ground Showcase Lounge in South Burlington on Friday October 27th . Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and music begins at 8.

Celtic and Folk String Quartet The Fretless will be playing at the Stone Church Center in Bellows Falls on Saturday, October 28th  at 7:30 p.m. 

The VT Bluegrass Pioneers  will play at The Whammy Bar at Maple Corner in Calais on Friday October 27th at 7:30 p.m.

