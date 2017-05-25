Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

What's Next For The Marijuana Legalization Bill Gov. Scott Vetoed?

By , & 9 minutes ago
  • Multiple marijuana plants.
    On Wednesday, Gov. Phil Scott announced his veto of a marijuana legalization bill. However, Scott indicated he remains open to marijuana legalization should certain conditions be addressed by the Vermont Legislature.
    labuda / iStock

On Wednesday, Gov. Phil Scott announced his decision on the fate of a marijuana legalization bill that had made its way to his desk. That decision was to veto the bill – but the governor also said there's potential to revisit marijuana legalization if certain changes are made by the Legislature, which is planning to hold a veto session in June.

VPR's Peter Hirschfeld joined Vermont Edition to fill us in on the governor's decision, and also explain what it would now take in Montpelier for marijuana legalization to still be a possibility this year.

Find Pete's story here: Gov. Scott Vetoes Marijuana Legalization, But Stays Open To Revisions

Listen to the conversation from Vermont Edition above. Broadcast live at noon on Thursday, May 25, 2017; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Government & Politics
Marijuana
Phil Scott
VPR News

Related Content

Gov. Scott Vetoes Marijuana Legalization, But Stays Open To Revisions

By May 24, 2017
Bob Kinzel / VPR

Republican Gov. Phil Scott has vetoed legislation that would have made Vermont the ninth state in the nation to legalize recreational marijuana — and the first to do so by an act of the Legislature, as opposed to a ballot initiative. 