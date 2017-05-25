What's Next For The Marijuana Legalization Bill Gov. Scott Vetoed?

On Wednesday, Gov. Phil Scott announced his decision on the fate of a marijuana legalization bill that had made its way to his desk. That decision was to veto the bill – but the governor also said there's potential to revisit marijuana legalization if certain changes are made by the Legislature, which is planning to hold a veto session in June.

VPR's Peter Hirschfeld joined Vermont Edition to fill us in on the governor's decision, and also explain what it would now take in Montpelier for marijuana legalization to still be a possibility this year.

