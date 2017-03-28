What's Next For Migrant Activists Detained By ICE

Three people arrested in Vermont by Immigration and Customs Enforcement had custody hearings in federal court in Boston Monday. Two of them were released on bail, but a third is being held in custody. We review what transpired and what happens next.

Enrique Balcazar and Zully Palacios, organizers for the immigrant rights group Migrant Justice, were arrested by ICE in Burlington on March 17; Alex Carillo-Sanchez, a migrant dairy worker, was arrested by ICE in Burlington on March 15. In Monday's hearing, Balcazar and Palacios were each granted release on $2,500 bail, but Carillo-Sanchez's request for bail was denied.

We speak with VPR reporters Kathleen Masterson and Rebecca Sananes, who covered the hearings and protests in support of the detainees that were held outside the federal courthouse. And we speak with Matt Cameron, the attorney who represents Balcazar, Carillo-Sanchez and Palacios. Cameron argues that these arrests demonstrate that ICE is targeting activists for arrest and deportation. (Note: a spokesperson for ICE declined an interview request.)

Also on the program: a scaled-back ethics bill is under consideration in Montpelier. We talk with VPIRG executive director Paul Burns about what's being considered and what's next for the state push for ethics legislation.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.