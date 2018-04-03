What's In Vermont's New Gun Control Bill? Your Questions Answered

Live call-in show: The Vermont Senate has given final approval to a sweeping set of new gun control measures, and Gov. Phil Scott says he will sign the bill. We're looking at what ended up in the wide-ranging bill. Plus we'll also look at two more bills relating to guns the Senate is still debating.

We're joined by a panel of political reporters who have been following this story:

Alicia Freese of Seven Days

of Seven Days April McCullum of the Burlington Free Press

of the Burlington Free Press and Peter Hirschfeld of VPR

Post your questions and comments below, or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.