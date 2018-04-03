What's In Vermont's New Gun Control Bill? Your Questions Answered

Live call-in show: The Vermont Senate has given final approval to a sweeping set of new gun control measures, and Gov. Phil Scott says he will sign the bill. We're looking at what ended up in the wide-ranging bill. Plus we'll also look at two more bills relating to guns the Senate is still debating.
We're joined by a panel of political reporters who have been following this story:
- Alicia Freese of Seven Days
- April McCullum of the Burlington Free Press
- and Peter Hirschfeld of VPR
Post your questions and comments below, or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.
Broadcast live on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.