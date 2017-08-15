Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

What's Up In Vermont's Skies: The Eclipse And The Latest From Space

  • We're talking today about what's up in Vermont's skies, and hearing some updates about what's going on in our solar system and beyond.
Live call-in discussion: Next week, people across the country will turn their eyes - hopefully safely protected - to the skies to watch a rare solar eclipse. We're looking up too. We'll talk about the eclipse, and about stargazing, astronomy, and all the latest from space - including the dramatic final mission of the Saturn probe Cassini. 

We're joined by VPR's Mark Breen, senior meteorologist at the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium. You hear him on VPR's Eye on the Sky weather forecasts, and he also hosts the Eye on the Night Sky program on stargazing.

We're also joined by astronomer John O'Meara, chair of the physics department at St. Michael's College.

