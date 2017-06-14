What's On Your Summer Reading List?

Vermont Edition's annual summer reading show is here! We're offering up a smorgasbord of book recommendations from readers, which means we want to hear from you.

For some, summer is the perfect time to escape the daily grind by diving into a good novel. Others might prefer checking out a new work of nonfiction on history, science or politics. Whatever your literary preference, we'll spend the program sharing recommendations – and we'd also love to hear yours!

Tell us what you're reading, or looking forward to reading. Post below or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

We're joined for the show by two librarians:

Starr LaTronica, director of the Brooks Memorial Library in Brattleboro

Mary Danko, director of the Fletcher Free Library in Burlington

Plus, we'll hear from Andrew Liptak of Geek Mountain State, who also writes for the science, technology and culture website The Verge.

Broadcast live on Thursday, June 15, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.