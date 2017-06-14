Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

What's On Your Summer Reading List?

By & 40 minutes ago
  • We're talking about summer reading on
    We're talking about summer reading on "Vermont Edition," and we want to hear your recommendations.
Vermont Edition's annual summer reading show is here! We're offering up a smorgasbord of book recommendations from readers, which means we want to hear from you.

For some, summer is the perfect time to escape the daily grind by diving into a good novel. Others might prefer checking out a new work of nonfiction on history, science or politics. Whatever your literary preference, we'll spend the program sharing recommendations – and we'd also love to hear yours!

Tell us what you're reading, or looking forward to reading. Post below or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

We're joined for the show by two librarians:

Plus, we'll hear from Andrew Liptak of Geek Mountain State, who also writes for the science, technology and culture website The Verge.

Broadcast live on Thursday, June 15, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Related Content

In New Novel, Author Jeffrey Lent Explores Lasting Impact Of WWII On A Vermont Family

By Jun 12, 2017
"Before We Sleep" author Jeffrey Lent says he's fascinated by history and how it shapes the present day.
In his latest novel, Before We Sleep, Vermont author Jeffrey Lent tells the story of how one man's experience serving in World War II shapes not only his life, but that of his wife and daughter. Lent spoke with Vermont Edition about his writing process and why stories from the past preoccupy him.

Author Howard Norman's Latest Novel Is Steeped In The Noir Tradition

By 21 hours ago
Author Howard Norman lives in East Calais. He spoke to "Vermont Edition" recently about his latest novel, "My Darling Detective."
East Calais author Howard Norman's love of noir crime literature and film is clearly evident in his latest novel, My Darling Detective.

'The Baker's Secret': An Interview With Author Stephen Kiernan

By 1 hour ago
Former journalist Stephen Kiernan is the author of three novels and two works of nonfiction.
Morally fraught historical events can lead to compulsion to wonder, "What would I have done in those circumstances?" Vermont writer Stephen Kiernan's new novel, The Baker's Secret, unspools the transformation of its heroine Emma from a normal teenager to a clever, but desperate, survivor of German occupation.