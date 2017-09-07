When Fall Comes to New England

Music for the very earliest hints of Autumn, a preview of the Fresh Grass Festival coming next weekend to Mass MOCA, and a wealth of interesting new releases.

This program will air on Sunday September 10th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This weeks calendar announcements:

Carol Hausner, Jonathan Kaplan and Donovan Delabruere will be playing at the Highland Lodge in Greensboro on Friday September 15th at 7pm, and also at Dog Mountain in St. Johnsbury on Sunday September 17th from 2:30-4 p.m.

The Lonely Heartstring Band will be performing on Thursday September 14th at the Zen Barn in Waterbury Center.

Hot guitarist Joe Robinson will be performing in Richmond on Sunday September 17th at the Richmond Congregational Church. Music begins at 4 p.m.

Catamount Arts presents Sara Jarosz performing at the Lyndon Institute in Lyndon on Thursday September 14th at 7 p.m.

Woodchucks' Revenge will be at the Waitsfield Farmers' Market on Saturday, September 16 (9:30 start)

The Monadnock Folklore Society presents an evening of Cape Breton music featuring Matt Morin and Troy MacGillivray on Wednesday, September 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the Nelson, NH Town Hall.

The Fresh Grass Festival will be held from September 15-17 at Mass MOCA in North Adams, MA, and will feature, among many others, David Grisman, Del McCoury, Crooked Still, Bill Frisell, Railroad Earth, Sara Jarosz, and Mike & Ruthy.

There will be a contradance at the Tinmouth Community Center on Friday September 15th. Live music will be provided by Switching Protocols, and Peter Stix will be calling. Dancing begins at 8 p.m.