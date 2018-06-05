When It's Peach Pickin' Time in Georgia...(and it is right now!)

....it's folk music festival time in the VPR listening area....previewing summer festivals in Quechee, Montreal, Belvidere and Worcester, luxuriating in the amazing voices of latina divas from Mexico City and Brazil, And enjoying lots and lots of local music.

This program will air on Sunday June 10th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Michele Fay Band will be performing at the Waterbury Summer Concerts on the Park, at Rusty Parker Memorial Park, on Thursday June 14th The concert begins at 6 p.m. and is free.

The 12th annual Carolan festival will be held at Mallery Farm in Worcester on June 15th 16th and 17th. For more information check their website: www.carolanfest.com

The Quechee Balloon Festival will be held on June 15th, 16, & 17th and will feature Vermont musicians Patti Casey with Colin McCaffrey, Bob Amos and Catamount Crossing, Jim Rooney, and many more.

The Rattling Brook Bluegrass Festival in Belvidere will be held on Saturday June 16th from 11 am to 8 pm, and will feature Two Cents in the Till, The Vermont Bluegrass Pioneers, and many more.

The Folk Fest sur le Canal is happening on the weekend of June 16th in Montreal. Featured performers include Rob Lutes, Mandolin Orange, and many more. montrealfolkfest.com

