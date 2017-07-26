Related Program: 
When Modern Mores Collide With History

By & 37 minutes ago
The issue of how we judge historical figures has been in the news a lot lately. We're discussing how present-day perspectives can alter our view of the past.  

Author and Historian Kenneth Davis and long-time Vermont historian Jeffrey Potash join us to talk about whether we should judge the actions or beliefs of historical figures by today's societal standards.

Post your questions or comments below or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.  

Broadcast live on Thursday, July 27, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

