Vermont Edition

When Vermont Inmates Die, It's Hard To Get The Full Story

By 35 minutes ago
  • A closer look at the limited transparency of health care provided to Vermont's inmate population.
    ImagineGolf / iStock

After multiple reports of Vermont inmates who died of cancer after serving time in the state’s prison system, VPR’s Taylor Dobbs spoke with Vermont Edition about those cases and the limited transparency of health care provided to Vermont's inmate population.

Department of Corrections
The Slow And Painful Prison Death Of Roger Brown

By 23 hours ago
Vermont inmate Roger Brown died in prison in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania where he and more than 200 other Vermont inmates are housed because of a lack of in-state prison space.
Marc Levy / Associated Press file

On October 15, Vermont inmate Roger Brown died of metastatic cancer at the prison infirmary in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania. He wrote in his diary that prison medical staff provided him with ibuprofen, Tylenol and gel shoe inserts to manage his pain and never told him about the cancer that was causing it.

'They Killed Him': As A Vermont Inmate Suffered From Untreated Cancer, Officials Delayed Care

By Nov 13, 2017
Janice Hutt / Courtesy

Bobby Hutt died of cancer in October 2014, after suffering for over a year. His sisters say the Vermont Department of Corrections "killed him" by waiting until the cancer got so bad that Bobby's leg broke beneath him.

Vermont State Investigators Face 'Problematic' Resistance From Pennsylvania Prison Officials

By Oct 31, 2017
Vermont's defender general says Pennsylvania prison officials at the Camp Hill prison are making it harder than ever for investigators and attorneys to meet and communicate with Vermont inmates housed out of state.
Marc Levy / Associated Press

Since being transferred to a state-run Pennsylvania prison over the summer, Vermont inmates are having more difficulty than ever communicating with attorneys at the Vermont defender general’s office, according to Vermont Defender General Matthew Valerio.

Why Won't Vermont Share Reports About Health Care Quality In Its Prisons?

By Oct 8, 2014
Rich Pedroncelli / AP File Photo

The Vermont Department of Corrections and its contractor for health care services are facing two lawsuits accusing them of gross negligence, medical malpractice and cruel and unusual punishment, among other charges.

In both lawsuits – one filed on behalf of the family of Robert Mossey, who killed himself in prison last year and the other filed by a former inmate whose name wasn’t disclosed – the plaintiffs say the quality of health care in Vermont’s prisons, provided by contractor Correct Care Solutions, is severely lacking.