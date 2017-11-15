When Vermont Inmates Die, It's Hard To Get The Full Story

The Vermont Department of Corrections and its contractor for health care services are facing two lawsuits accusing them of gross negligence, medical malpractice and cruel and unusual punishment, among other charges.

In both lawsuits – one filed on behalf of the family of Robert Mossey, who killed himself in prison last year and the other filed by a former inmate whose name wasn’t disclosed – the plaintiffs say the quality of health care in Vermont’s prisons, provided by contractor Correct Care Solutions, is severely lacking.