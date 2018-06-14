Related Program: 
VPR News

Where Are Vermont's 'Aging Hippies'? One's On The State Supreme Court

By & 35 minutes ago
  • Justice Marilyn Skoglund is currently the longest-serving member of Vermont's high court. She moved here in 1973, and her first residence in the state was an uninsulated shepherd's cottage on a 500-acre dairy farm.
    Justice Marilyn Skoglund is currently the longest-serving member of Vermont's high court. She moved here in 1973, and her first residence in the state was an uninsulated shepherd's cottage on a 500-acre dairy farm.
    Angela Evancie / VPR

“Where are all the aging hippies that moved to Vermont during the '60s and '70s, and what are they doing now?”

That's the question Judy Pond of Norwich asked Brave Little State this month.

To answer Judy's question, Brave Little State collected anecdotes from VPR's audience, and spoke with Montpelier artist Lois Eby and Rutland farmer Greg Cox.

The show also profiled Marilyn Skoglund, who has served as an associate justice on the Vermont Supreme Court since 1997.

Listen to an excerpt of this episode from VPR's people-powered podcast above.

Catch the full episode here.

Tags: 
Brave Little State
Government & Politics
Arts & Culture
VPR News

Related Content

Those 'Aging Hippies' Who Moved To Vermont ... Where Are They Now?

By , & Jun 8, 2018
Artist Lois Eby, farmer Greg Cox and Supreme Court Associate Justice Marilyn Skoglund.
Amy Noyes/Nina Keck/Angela Evancie / VPR

For the free-thinkers and radicals who moved to Vermont in the 1960s and 1970s, the past may be obscured in a cloud of … wood … smoke. But what does the present look like?

What's The History Of French Canadian Immigration Into Vermont?

By & May 4, 2018
Men work in a granite processing facility.
Vermont Historical Society

There was a time when it was totally normal to hear French spoken in some of Vermont’s smallest towns and biggest cities.

Is The Northeast Kingdom Really So 'Different'?

By & Mar 9, 2018
Angela Evancie / VPR

Just how culturally different is the Northeast Kingdom from the rest of the state? Can it be quantified in any way, or is it largely legend?

A Tribute To Vermont's Old, Falling-Down Barns

By & Apr 7, 2017
Angela Evancie / VPR

This month on Brave Little State, a question about the many barns in Vermont that are left in a suspended state of disrepair.