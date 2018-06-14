Where Are Vermont's 'Aging Hippies'? One's On The State Supreme Court

“Where are all the aging hippies that moved to Vermont during the '60s and '70s, and what are they doing now?”

That's the question Judy Pond of Norwich asked Brave Little State this month.

To answer Judy's question, Brave Little State collected anecdotes from VPR's audience, and spoke with Montpelier artist Lois Eby and Rutland farmer Greg Cox.

The show also profiled Marilyn Skoglund, who has served as an associate justice on the Vermont Supreme Court since 1997.

Listen to an excerpt of this episode from VPR's people-powered podcast above.

Catch the full episode here.