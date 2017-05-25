Related Programs: 
VPR News
The Frequency

Where Is Bernie Sanders' Single-Payer Health Care Plan?

By 31 minutes ago
  • Sen. Bernie Sanders, seen here at an April 20 event in Nebraska, told Vermonters in March that he would introduce new health care legislation "within a few weeks." Two months later, he has not introduced the legislation.
    Sen. Bernie Sanders, seen here at an April 20 event in Nebraska, told Vermonters in March that he would introduce new health care legislation "within a few weeks." Two months later, he has not introduced the legislation.
    Charlie Neibergall / Associated Press

At a town hall meeting on March 25, Sen. Bernie Sanders told Vermonters that he would introduce legislation to create a single-payer health care system “within a few weeks.” Two months later, Sanders has introduced no such legislation.

According to congress.gov, Sanders has sponsored five pieces of legislation since March 25: the “Inclusive Prosperity Act of 2017,” the “College for All Act of 2017,” the “Keep Our Pension Promises Act,” the “WORK Act” and the “United States Employee Ownership Bank Act.”

Those bills are designed to advance Sanders’ progressive agenda, but none of them would create a national single-payer health care system.

In an email to VPR, Sanders spokesman Josh Miller-Lewis said, “[w]e’re working on the bill and are looking to introduce it this summer.”

Sanders said in March that his bill could appeal to Republicans, but Congressman Peter Welch said that the current Republican-controlled Congress “won’t pass it.”

Vermont’s junior senator introduced a single-payer bill in 2011, and acknowledged then that he thought its passage was unlikely.

"I'm not holding my breath and thinking that the United States Congress is going to pass a Medicare-for-all single-payer program now,” Sanders said in 2011. “But I think it is terribly important that we maintain the vision where this country will someday come to, and that is that health care is a right for all people. Whether you're rich, whether you're poor, you are entitled to the best quality health care that the system can offer."

So far in 2017, Sanders’ push for what he calls a “Medicare-for-all” system has taken the form of political rhetoric, not legislative action.

Tags: 
Bernie Sanders
Government & Politics
Health
VPR News
The Frequency

Related Content

Bernie Sanders To Introduce Single-Payer Health Care Bill In U.S. Senate

By Mar 25, 2017
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

Less than 24 hours after the disintegration of a Republican effort to repeal and replace the federal Affordable Care Act, Sen. Bernie Sanders told constituents at a town hall meeting in Hardwick Saturday that he’ll introduce a single-payer health care bill in Congress “within a couple of weeks.”

Sanders Stumps For Democratic Candidate In Closely Watched Montana Special Election

By 21 hours ago
Bobby Caina Calvan / Associated Press file

Sen. Bernie Sanders traveled to Montana last weekend as part of his ongoing effort to transform the national Democratic Party.

Leahy, Sanders Say Special Counsel Important First Step In Trump Investigation

By May 17, 2017
Alex Brandon / AP

Even before the Justice Department named former FBI director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to investigate ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, all three members of Vermont's congressional delegation said events in Washington this week highlighted the urgent need for an independent investigation into the issue.