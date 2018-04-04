Where Is Mitch Wertlieb?

Morning Edition Host Mitch Wertlieb will be off the air for several weeks this spring as he recovers from hip replacement surgery.

"I'm going fully bionic!" Mitch says. He had his other hip replaced several years ago.

We’ll all miss Mitch’s in-depth interviews, quick wit and exceptional music beds. Some of us will miss his enthusiasm for the Red Sox. While he’s away, Jake Rusnock and Henry Epp will be waking up early to bring you the news.

Please feel free to leave your well wishes for Mitch in the comments!