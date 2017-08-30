Which Side Are You On?

Lots of work songs for Labor Day weekend, some African delights, and a few surprises!

This program will air on Sunday September 3rd from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Meeting House on the Green in East Fairfield welcomes The Vermont Fiddle Orchestra in concert on Saturday, Sept. 9. The Vermont Fiddle Orchestra is a community orchestra of musicians who come from a variety of musical backgrounds from around the state to share a common interest in the performance of traditional fiddle music. The orchestra plays by ear as well as written arrangements of traditional tunes from various styles including Celtic, French Canadian, Swedish, Southern U.S. and New England – with a special selection of tunes written by Vermont fiddlers. Doors open at 6:30, showtime is 7-9 p.m.

Cradle Switch will be performing at Brandon Music on Saturday September 9th at 7:30 p.m.



Last Train to Zinkov, featuring David Gusakov and Nathan Wallace-Gusakov will perform cutting-edge acoustic folk music at the Burnham Music Series, Burnham Hall, 52 River Rd. in Lincoln on Saturday, September 9th at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7:00

The Jeremy Kittel Trio featuring Kittel on fiddle seamlessly blends traditional roots, jazz, Celtic and classical styles. On Friday September 8th, they will bring their individual and ensemble virtuosity, originality, and dynamic sound to South Strafford for a concert at Barrett Memorial Hall.

North Sea Gas will perform at the Immanuel Episcopal Church in Bellows Falls on Sunday, September 10 at 4 pm

On Saturday, September 9th, from 11:00 to 12:30 pm, John Specker and his daughter Ida Mae will play a rousing twin fiddle and banjo concert at the Andover, VT, Town Hall as part of the annual "Andover Day" festivities. This concert is performed as a benefit for the Andover Scholarship Fund.