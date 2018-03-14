While The Crocuses Are Still Hiding Under The Snow

We welcome in spring with music about many things, including mud season, sugaring, and the tough little birdies who always seem to arrive from points south a few weeks too early!

This program will air on Sunday March 18th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

On Sunday March 25th, the Whallonsburg NY Grange Hall will welcome back the Cardinal Pickers, SUNY Plattsburgh’s student bluegrass band for a special afternoon performance starting at 3:00pm. The Cardinal Pickers are led by SUNY professor Tom Venne, who also plays lead guitar for the popular North Country band Beartracks. Venne is an inductee of the New York State Country Music Hall of Fame.

On Friday March 23rd (if the mountain is still open for skiing) the VT Bluegrass Pioneers will be at the Topnotch Resort in Stowe from 4-7 p.m. offering free music in the lounge

Jenna Moynihan and Owen Marshall will be playing at the Zen Barn in Waterbury Center on Tuesday March 20th at 7:30 p.m.

On Sunday March 25th the Sky Blue Boys will be playing the annual sugar on snow/ pancake breakfast party at Dakin Farm on Route 7 in Ferrisburg from noon to 3 PM, more or less.

There will be a contra dance at Barret Hall in South Strafford on Saturday March 24th with Don Stratton calling and with music provided by Alden Robinson and Dan Faiella.

The Slambovian Circus of Dreams will perform at Next Stage in Putney on Friday March 23rd at 7:30 p.m.

Mary Provencher and her Mystic Party Band will be playing at a Sugar on Snow party at Palmer’s Sugarhouse in Shelburne on Sunday March 25th from noon to 4 p.m.

Bristol’s Cabin Fever Series presents Daymark in concert Saturday March 24th 8 p.m. at the Walkover Gallery and Concert Room

Austin singer/songwriter Rebecca Loebe is performing at Caffe Lena with Peter Mulvey on Friday March 23rd

Darlingside will be playing at Higher Ground in South Burlington on Friday March 23rd.

The Barrel Boys will be playing at Petit Campus, located at 57 Prince Arthur East in Montreal on Saturday March 24th – doors open at 7:30, music begins at 8 p.m.