Who Is Antifa? What We Know About The Anti-Fascism Movement

Live call-in discussion: When white supremacists rallied in Charlottesville, Virginia, they were met with resistance from counter-protesters, including members of the antifa, the anti-fascist movement.

Antifa supporters say they are sending a strong message to neo-Nazis and white supremacists and they're not afraid to use violence or intimidation to get their point across. But some people worry that Antifa actually inflames the violence and is a threat to free speech.

Mark Bray, a visiting scholar at Dartmouth College, is the author of the new book, "Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook." He joins us to explain the history of the movement and why its members have taken a more violent approach than groups on the left have in the past.

Broadcast live on Thursday, August 24 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.