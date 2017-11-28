Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Who Gets To Call Themselves A 'Vermonter'?

By , & ago
  • A "Welcome to Vermont" sign greets newcomers and visitors, but Vermont Edition wants to know: who can call themselves a "Vermonter"?
    A "Welcome to Vermont" sign greets newcomers and visitors, but Vermont Edition wants to know: who can call themselves a "Vermonter"?
    Katherine Welles / iStock

Live call-in discussion: Who gets to call themselves a Vermonter? We're having a conversation about newcomers, old-timers, and those who have been in Vermont for generations.

In the first of our series of Vermont Edition conversations guided by you — our audience — we explore a submission from Neal McIntyre of Londonderry, Vermont.

Credit VPR/tibu, iStock

If you've lived in Vermont you whole life, how do you talk with new arrivals? Do you have thoughts on what makes someone a "true Vermonter"? If you're new to Vermont, have you experienced a divide between transplants and native-born Vermonters?

We reached out to folks on reddit, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Here's some of what we heard:

What an interesting question! Personally I’m a transplant and will never consider myself a Vermonter as it’s a designation I dont really want to pick up. Personally I think he divide that exists, and it does, stems from “being a Vermonter” being the last thing a lot of people have to cling on to.

You can weigh in as well on reddit, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Plus, we'll be joined by Stephen Perkins, the executive director of the Vermont Historical Society, and rural geographer and University of Vermont professor Cheryl Morse, for a conversation about "flatlanders," "woodchucks," Vermont identity and the relationships between people and place.

And for a look at how questions about Vermont identity have played out in our state's politics, we'll be joined by former lawmaker, lobbyist, and author Bob Stannard.

You can join the conservation by posting below or emailing VermontEdition@vpr.net.

Broadcast Tuesday, Nov. 28 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Race & Identity
Arts & Culture

Related Content

9 Bidders Vying For 'Vermont Life' Magazine

By Nov 22, 2017
The current issue of "Vermont Life" magazine on a table.
Henry Epp / VPR

For decades, Vermont Life magazine has projected a bucolic image of the Green Mountain State. But it has struggled to hold on to subscribers in recent years and racked up over $3 million in debt.

Now nine bidders are in the running to take over the state's signature promotional magazine.

Winter Reading Show: What Are Good Books To Curl Up With This Season?

By , & 3 hours ago
Glasses, a book and a mug sit on a wood table in front of a couch with pillows.
wernerimages / iStockphoto.com

One of life's joys is losing yourself in the pages of a good read. As it gets colder outside, we're talking about books to cozy up with — and we want to hear what titles you suggest your fellow listeners check out.