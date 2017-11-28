Live call-in discussion: Who gets to call themselves a Vermonter? We're having a conversation about newcomers, old-timers, and those who have been in Vermont for generations.

In the first of our series of Vermont Edition conversations guided by you — our audience — we explore a submission from Neal McIntyre of Londonderry, Vermont.

If you've lived in Vermont you whole life, how do you talk with new arrivals? Do you have thoughts on what makes someone a "true Vermonter"? If you're new to Vermont, have you experienced a divide between transplants and native-born Vermonters?

We reached out to folks on reddit, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Here's some of what we heard:

What an interesting question! Personally I’m a transplant and will never consider myself a Vermonter as it’s a designation I dont really want to pick up. Personally I think he divide that exists, and it does, stems from “being a Vermonter” being the last thing a lot of people have to cling on to.

Born and raised here?

You say "gararge?"

Days of the week end in "D" not day?

You say "so I says?"

You know how to pronounce Charlotte?

What the hell is soft-serve? — Dan Barnes (@metallidan) November 27, 2017

You can weigh in as well on reddit, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Plus, we'll be joined by Stephen Perkins, the executive director of the Vermont Historical Society, and rural geographer and University of Vermont professor Cheryl Morse, for a conversation about "flatlanders," "woodchucks," Vermont identity and the relationships between people and place.

And for a look at how questions about Vermont identity have played out in our state's politics, we'll be joined by former lawmaker, lobbyist, and author Bob Stannard.

You can join the conservation by posting below or emailing VermontEdition@vpr.net.

Broadcast Tuesday, Nov. 28 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.