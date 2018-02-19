Related Program: 
'Who's A Good Boy?!': Vermont Dog Shows Well At Westminster

By & 10 hours ago
  Romeo, a Burnese Mountain Dog, owned by Pam Eldredge of Waterbury, competes at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
    Romeo, a Burnese Mountain Dog, owned by Pam Eldredge of Waterbury, competes at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
  Handler Lisa Gallizzo displays Romeo's Select Dog award at the Westminster Dog Show.
    Handler Lisa Gallizzo displays Romeo's Select Dog award at the Westminster Dog Show.
One of the major competitions in the canine world took place this week in New York City. The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show concluded Tuesday, Feb. 13. About a dozen dogs owned by Vermonters were among the field of 3,000 that competed this year. One of those dogs had an excellent show: Romeo, a Bernese Mountain Dog owned by Pam Eldredge of Waterbury.

Romeo finished as Select Dog (second place) in his breed and once he and Pam returned to Vermont, Pam shared her dog's story with Vermont Edition.

Pam originally purchased Romeo as a pet, but she said it was soon obvious that he was "born to show." He began showing when he was six months old and competed at Westminster when he was two. This year was his third appearance at the New York City competition and the second consecutive year as Select Dog is his breed.

