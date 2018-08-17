Why Do People Like Different Types Of Music?

In this episode of But Why, we hear music from Music for Sprouts' Mr. Chris, Drummer Seny Daffe, and cellist Emily Taubl and answer questions about strings, percussion, and the magic of music itself. Get ready to dance.

"Why do different people like different music?" - Lily, 8 Jamestown, NY

There isn't a concrete scientific reason why some people are drawn to Reggaeton while others prefer Country. It depends on a lot of things: the types of music you've grown up with, what kind of mood you're in, how you were introduced to the music. Sometimes you like a song for a while but listen to it so many times you get sick of it! And sometimes a song or a piece of music becomes attached to a good or bad memory for you, and that can influence how you feel about the song when you hear it even years later.

But no matter what kind of music you like, most people would agree that music can really move you! Sometimes it makes you feel like moving physically--wiggling, spinning, shaking and shimmying. And sometimes it moves you emotionally--makes you feel happiness or sadness or brings back a strong memory.

In this episode of the show, we've paired some of our favorite music segments to bring you a cellist, a djembe drummer, and a songwriter. There's something for everyone in this episode with a beat!

