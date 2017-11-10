Why do we have daylight saving time? And why are days longer in summer and shorter in winter?

Daylight saving time is really just a trick. At least, so says Michael Downing, author of Spring Forward: The Annual Madness of Daylight Saving Time. He's our guest in this episode and he explains the reasons behind this semi-annual ritual of moving the clocks forward and back.

Loading...

In this episode we learn about the origin of daylight saving time and standard time. If you've always thought the reason for daylight saving time was some vague explanation about farming, Downing will set you straight. And we'll explore how this practice got standardized across the United States and beyond.

Plus, our kid listeners share their own perspectives on how changing the clocks affects them.

Click listen to hear the episode.