But Why: A Podcast for Curious Kids

But Why LIVE: Hoots And Screeches And Whistles, Part 1

By & 40 minutes ago
  • This saw whet owl lives at the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum in Marlboro, Vt.
    John Billingsley / VPR

How do owls eat? Why are owls nocturnal and how do they see in the dark? How do owls swivel their heads all the way around? Why do birds move their heads back and forth when they walk?

This episode was recorded live at The Mega Awesome Super Huge Wicked Fun Podcast Playdate in Brookline, Massachusetts.

In this live episode of But Why, we answer all of your owl questions with Michael Clough of the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum. And get your owl face ready, as we learn to make owl calls with Bird Diva, Bridget Butler.
 

But Why

