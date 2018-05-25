Related Program: 
But Why: A Podcast for Curious Kids

But Why LIVE: Hoots And Screeches And Whistles, Part 2

By & 51 minutes ago
  • Northern cardinals have distinctive colors and call to one another at dawn and dusk.
    Northern cardinals have distinctive colors and call to one another at dawn and dusk.
    Tyler Pockette / courtesy

How fast can the fastest bird go (and what bird is it?) Why do birds have wings? How do they fly? Why are birds so colorful? And why do they sing at dawn and dusk? In the second part of our live show in April with Bird Diva Bridget Butler, we learn all about birds, and get some lessons in how to sing like our avian neighbors!

This episode was recorded live at The Mega Awesome Super Huge Wicked Fun Podcast Playdate in Brookline, Massachusetts on April 29.

Loading...

We were joined for the fun by birding expert and consultant Bridget Butler. In this interactive episode we explore the different ways birds move and use their wings, discover the fastest birds by air and by land, and we make our own dawn chorus with hundreds of kids adding their voices to the beautiful cacophony!

Watch the full episode

Or tap here to view.

Tags: 
But Why
Environment

Related Content

But Why LIVE: Hoots And Screeches And Whistles, Part 1

By & May 11, 2018
John Billingsley / VPR

How do owls eat? Why are owls nocturnal and how do they see in the dark? How do owls swivel their heads all the way around? Why do birds move their heads back and forth when they walk?

This episode was recorded live at The Mega Awesome Super Huge Wicked Fun Podcast Playdate in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Why Is Tape Sticky?

By & Apr 27, 2018
Coprid / istock

Why is tape sticky? How do erasers erase? We'll tackle arts and crafts in this episode, answering not just those two questions but learning how to make paint out of rocks and spit!! Vermont artist and wildcrafter Nick Neddo joins us with some tips on how to create your own paint and art supplies.

Podcast Extra: Heterotaxy and Hearts

By & Apr 20, 2018
Ethan Chandra has a condition called heterotaxy, and has gone through five heart surgeries before age 4.
Courtesy / The Chandra Family

After hearing our episode about hearts, 3yo Ethan Chandra, from Middlesex, NJ, wanted to share the story of his own heart. In this podcast extra, Ethan and his 5yo sister Zoe and their mother, Ali, talk about what it's been like for Ethan to live with a condition called heterotaxy.

How Does Your Heart Work?

By & Apr 13, 2018
BahadirTanriover / istock

How does your heart keep you alive? How does it pump blood? Why is blood so important? Why do children have heart surgeries? Why is a baby's heartbeat faster before it's born? Why does blood rush to your head when you're upside down? Why can you feel your heart in your head when you're lying still or under water? In this episode of But Why, we're going talking about a very special muscle! It keeps us alive and it has its own special rhythm: the heart. Pediatric cardiologist Dr. Jane Crosson from Johns Hopkins Hospital answers questions about the heart.