How do owls see at night? And why do they spin their heads around? How do peregrine falcons fly? But Why?, VPR’s podcast for curious kids, comes to the Latchis Theatre on Saturday, January 26 for an interactive show all about owls and other birds.

Bird Diva Bridget Butler and live owls from the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum team up with host Jane Lindholm to answer questions submitted by kids from all around the world! We’ll also learn how to hoot and fly like our feathered friends.

Join us on Saturday, January 26 at 11 a.m. for But Why Live! Hoots And Whistles. The show is appropriate for children of all ages, but is targeted towards kids 5-11 years old. Admission is $7 per person; children 3 and under are free.

FAQ:

Time: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m., Doors open at 10 a.m.

Location: The Latchis Theatre, 50 Main Street, Brattleboro, VT

What is But Why?

But Why? is a podcast for curious kids, where kids submit their burning questions about the world and we seek out answers. The podcast is produced by Vermont Public Radio. You can learn more about the origins of But Why here.

What is your ticket refund policy?

Sorry, we are not able to offer ticket refunds for this event.

Will our seats be assigned?

No, seating is available on a first come, first served basis.

How do I get there and where do I park?

The Latchis Theatre is in downtown Brattleboro. Travel information is listed here. On-site parking is available for Latchis Hotel guests only. Public parking is available within a five-minute walk — find information listed here.

Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event?

Yes, please print your tickets.

Will this event be broadcast?

No.

What if my question isn’t answered here?

Send us a message here or call 800-639-2192, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.