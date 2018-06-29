But Why Live: Space, Earth And The Big Bang

But Why will be taking your space questions live on air on July 12! And you can participate from home, where ever you are!

We’ll be joined by astronomer and physicist John O’Meara to answer your many questions about the Big Bang and other far out topics.

But Why is taking over the airwaves of VPR’s daily news program Vermont Edition on July 12 from 12:00-1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

You’ll be able to listen to the program from anywhere in the world by clicking on VPR’s live stream. Or you can watch the episode on Facebook Live.

If you have a question, you can send it before July12th to questions@butwhykids.org. Kids can call in to ask their question at 1-800-639-2211.

We can only take your calls while the program is on the air, so please don’t call in until July 12 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

