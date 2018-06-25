Will Scott Sign? With Days To Go Before Deadline, Legislature Passes Third Budget Of 2018

  • Gov. Phil Scott
    It's now up to Gov. Phil Scott to decide: Will he sign H.16?
The Vermont Legislature Tuesday afternoon gave final approval to its third state budget of the 2018 legislative session. But with six days now until the end of the fiscal year, one major question remains: Will Gov. Phil Scott sign it?

Scott vetoed the first two budgets lawmakers sent him this year, saying they didn’t do enough to hold down statewide property tax rates.

The budget passed by the House and Senate Tuesday allocates more money for a tax rate buy-down than their previous proposals did.

H. 16 — originally an "act related to vital records" passed both the House and Senate with amendments related to funding the government (i.e. Vermont's FY19 budget.)

But Scott has indicated he still can’t support the legislation, and that lawmakers need to move further in his direction.

In an email sent Monday evening to rank-and-file employees at the Vermont Department of Taxes, Commissioner Kaj Samsom said their anxiety over a government shutdown is unnecessary, and that political forces — along with the media — are responsible for the unfounded alarm.