Will Scott Sign? With Days To Go Before Deadline, Legislature Passes Third Budget Of 2018

The Vermont Legislature Tuesday afternoon gave final approval to its third state budget of the 2018 legislative session. But with six days now until the end of the fiscal year, one major question remains: Will Gov. Phil Scott sign it?

Scott vetoed the first two budgets lawmakers sent him this year, saying they didn’t do enough to hold down statewide property tax rates.

The budget passed by the House and Senate Tuesday allocates more money for a tax rate buy-down than their previous proposals did.

H. 16 — originally an "act related to vital records" passed both the House and Senate with amendments related to funding the government (i.e. Vermont's FY19 budget.)

The #VT Senate just gave final approval to the state budget- the Legislature’s 3rd of the year. The spending plan now heads to @GovPhilScott, who has voiced serious concerns with the bill.

The big question now-will Scott allow it to become law? Or issue yet another veto? #vtpoli — Peter Hirschfeld (@PeteHirschfeld) June 25, 2018

But Scott has indicated he still can’t support the legislation, and that lawmakers need to move further in his direction.