Willem Lange's "Christmas on the Party Line" is the heart warming story of an isolated old couple who were saved from an impossible winter by a group of their neighbors, who stayed involved from then on.

Like Lange's "Rona And Alice", it's a moving story about neighbors reaching out to each other. The story was first recorded and broadcast in December 1995.

