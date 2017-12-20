Willem Lange's 'Favor Johnson'

"Favor Johnson" is the story of a hound named Hercules, a flatlander doctor, homemade fruitcake and the real spirit of Christmas. It's a VPR family tradition every Christmas Eve.

Willem Lange's tale unfolds in a Vermont village where fruitcakes mysteriously appear.

"Favor Johnson" was first broadcast in December, 1994, the year that Willem started recording commentaries for VPR.

It was followed in subsequent years by "Christmas On The Party Line" and "Rona & Alice". Especially on dark, cold winter nights, we all like to be told stories about how the warmth of the human heart has the power to overcome misfortune and restore our hope for the future.

