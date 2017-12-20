After 42 years of marriage, Alice's husband, Ray, passed away. Surrounded by loneliness, she heads out into the snow to plow a neighboring farmer's drive and discovers that Rona Hickey is also alone with small children to care for.

Rona finds a new friend and Alice finds a family just in time for Christmas.

Willem Lange's "Rona & Alice" is a true story. Rona, like Favor Johnson, was a neighbor of Willem's when he lived in Etna, New Hampshire.

It was first broadcast in December 1996.

Are Willem Lange's holiday stories part of your family's celebrations each year? Share your stories and memories below!