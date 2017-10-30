Wind Storm Knocks Out Power, Downs Trees

A storm with powerful wind gusts has downed trees and knocked out power for thousands of Vermonters. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for areas of Vermont from 8 p.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Monday.

Drivers should use caution this morning, as a number of roads are closed due to down trees and power lines.

As of 6 a.m., Vermont utilities were reporting around 60,000 homes and businesses without power.

“This forecast for winds are comparable to a storm in 2012 which resulted in more than 48,000 customers losing power for up to three days,” said Dorothy Schnure, Green Mountain Power spokesperson in a release. “In addition to our dedicated GMP crews who are prepared, we have arranged for additional contract crews to help us restore power as quickly and safely as possible once this storm strikes.”

GMP says that crews may need to adjust their response in order to protect their own safety.

Vermont Electric Cooperative says that repairs may take longer than usual. For example, some roads may not passable due to downed trees, or winds may cause safety hazards for jobs that require the use of bucket trucks.

Road Closures

Vermont State Police say that a number of trees and power lines are down in Jericho and Underhill and there are several roads that are impassable and shut down. Most of VT Route 15 through Jericho and Underhill, Browns Trace Rd and several other roads in this area are all impassable per the Underhill Jericho Fire Department.

In Colchester, police are asking drivers to avoid Main Street, Route 2A, between Mill Pond Road and the Essex Town line due to trees down.

In Milton, the town's emergency management director is discouraging travel as a number of roads are closed.

In St. George, Route 116 and 2A is closed due to a traffic accident. There are multiple trees down in the area.

This story will be updated.



School closings: http://www.vpr.net/apps/school-closings/

Eye on the Sky forecast: https://www.fairbanksmuseum.org/eye-on-the-sky

Road closures: http://newengland511.org/