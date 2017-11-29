Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Winter Driving: Tires, Tactics And Road Salt

By & 19 minutes ago
  • The challenge of winter driving awaits.
    The challenge of winter driving awaits. "Vermont Edition" gets you ready for the excitement ahead.
    REKINC1980 / iStock

Snow and ice are fantastic for skiing, riding, skating and sledding. But while sliding along at speed can be fun on hillsides and frozen ponds, those same properties can make driving in the winter a challenge.

Vermont Edition will get you prepped for the tricky traffic ahead by understanding the science of snow tires, winter driving strategies and a look at what plans VTrans has for salting and brining the roadways during our icy season.

We're joined by Hans Dyhrman of Nokian Tyres North America, Vermont State Police Lieutenant John Flannigan and Dave Blackmore of VTrans

Post your questions or comments about winter driving here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Transportation
Science

Related Content

Sustainable Salting: Road Managers Call For Standards On Winter Roads

By , & Oct 31, 2017
Deicing winter roads by applying salt is poisoning Vermont's ecosystems, and experts say it’s over-salting by private contractors in parking lots and other urban areas that are increasingly the source of the salt.
Modfos / iStock

Salt used for deicing and winter road management is poisoning Vermont's ecosystems, but it isn't coming from where you'd think. Parking lots and congested urban areas are increasingly the source of the salt, winter managers say. Drivers expecting visibly salted roads, and a lack of standards for private companies offering salting services, has many calling for tough standards to stop the problem cold.

Nokian Tyres Building Plant In Tennessee, But No Plans To Move Colchester Headquarters

By & May 10, 2017
Nokian Tyres sign outside its Colchester headquarters with arrows pointing to corporate offices, customer service, and shipping and receiving.
Meg Malone / VPR

Nokian Tyres recently announced plans to build a plant in Tennessee, but Tommi Heinonen – head of Nokian Tyres North America – says there are no plans at the moment to move the company's North American headquarters out of Vermont.

Tips For Safe Winter Driving From The State Police

By Mar 13, 2014
Angela Evancie / VPR

With more than 100 reported accidents in the past 24 hours, this week's storm is proving to be one of the winter's most difficult for Vermont drivers. Vermont State Police Lt. Garry Scott, head of traffic operations, has some tips for winter driving.