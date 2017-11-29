Winter Driving: Tires, Tactics And Road Salt

Snow and ice are fantastic for skiing, riding, skating and sledding. But while sliding along at speed can be fun on hillsides and frozen ponds, those same properties can make driving in the winter a challenge.

Vermont Edition will get you prepped for the tricky traffic ahead by understanding the science of snow tires, winter driving strategies and a look at what plans VTrans has for salting and brining the roadways during our icy season.

We're joined by Hans Dyhrman of Nokian Tyres North America, Vermont State Police Lieutenant John Flannigan and Dave Blackmore of VTrans.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.