Winter Festivals and Vermont Music

A preview of the upcoming Spice on Snow winter music festival in Montpelier, a local legends concert in Hinesburg, and much more!

This program will air on Sunday January 22nd from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

VT bluesman Dave Keller will play at the Whammy Bar in Calais on Thursday January 26th at 7 p.m. and will also be playing at 2 p.m. on Friday January 27th at the Den at Stowe.

The band Tritium Well featuring VT musician Linda Waarner will be playing at Burke Mountain on Friday January 27th from 9 p.m. on.

There will be a Local Legends concert at the CVU Theater in Hinesburg on Friday January 27th featuring the Will Patton Quartet, Patti Casey, and Possumhaw. Music begins at 7 p.m.

Raise Up Rachel: A friend-raising fundraiser for the whole family will be happening at the Cabot Town Hall on Saturday, January 28th starting at 5pm with music ending at 11:30pm. Enjoy an evening of entertainment, a delicious dinner and dancing with old friends and new, all while supporting medical expenses for Rachel Davey, a small business owner in Hardwick, and a vibrant member of the community.

The 7th Annual Spice on Snow Festival in and around Montpelier will feature Anna and Elizabeth, Cedric Watson, Mayfly, John Gailmor, and many many more. The Festival runs from Thursday January 26th through Sunday January 29th, and for more information check their website: http://summitschool.wixsite.com/summitschool/winterfestival

Los Lobos will be performing at the Barre Opera House on Saturday, January 28th at 7:30 p.m.

Coming to Brandon Music on Saturday January 28th: Zephyr, an Addison County based Americana quartet.

Livingston Taylor and Tom Chapin will be performing at the UVM Recital Hall in Burlington on Friday January 27th at 7:30 p.m.